Instagram: los "influencers" de la limpieza que están creando una nueva tendencia en la red social

Primero fueron los gatos, luego la comida y ahora... la limpieza.
La obsesión por la limpieza ha invadido internet hasta el punto de convertirse en una de las mayores tendencias en las redes sociales durante 2018.
Plataformas como Instagram están llenas de hashtags como#cleaningobsessed (obsesionado con la limpieza) y videos de gente limpiando su inodoro.
Y, por supuesto, influencers.
Mrs Hinch
Tal vez una de las más conocidas sea Mrs Hinch-una joven británica de 28 años cuyo nombre real es Sophie Hinchliffe- quien cuenta hasta la fecha con 1,5 millones de seguidores y se unió a la red social en marzo.
De cierta manera, Hinchliffe ha logrado idealizar e incluso embellecer tareas domésticas como limpiar la ducha, pasar la aspiradora o quitar el polvo de la casa.
Mrs Hinchliffe suele nombrar en Instagram sus productos favoritos y llama a su armario de limpieza "Narnia".
Hinchliffe dice que limpia unos 30 minutos al día y pone nombres a sus utensilios: su armario de limpieza se llama "Narnia", su esponja se llama "Minkeh" e incluso ha inventado un nuevo nombre para limpiar: "hinching".
La joven, quien es peluquera, le dijo a la BBC que "todo surgió porque me divierto con la limpieza".
"Suena cursi, pero todos tenemos que hacerlo, así que por qué no disfrutarlo también".
Su cuenta de Instagram está repleta de fotos de rincones relucientes de su casa, como esta del baño:
Hello Hinchers! Yep I’ve been hinching -- If you’ve seen my story today you’ll know I’ve just finished Hinching my bathroom and en-suite and it smells like absolute heaven!! Im also obsessed with my new mirror from @williamwoodmirrors , and obvs it had to be grey -- this is the Olivia Vintage Grey Oval Mirror available to buy on their website! I hope you all have a wonderful weekend , I’m off out this evening for dinner with Mr Hinch for a little celebratory 1 mil meal! Thank you so much for everything my Hinchers! All the best #hincharmy #mrshinch #hinched #hinching #ensuitedecor #homedecor #homesweethome
O esta otra con los productos que utiliza:
AD | Happy Sunday my Hinchers! I can’t be the only one that gets excited by a fully stocked narnia so I’m pleased to say I’ve worked with Easho to make sure my Narnia is fully stocked up! Just look at all those babies lined up! -- You are looking at my latest picks from @eashouk @eashofamily. You would all have heard me talk about Easho loads in the past by now.. I’ve placed several orders with them and they are my choice for bulk buying online.. and you’ll find you save money this way too ---- You also have the bonus of having the babies delivered right to your door! Which has been particularly amazing for me at this time of year when I’ve been running around trying to get ready for Hinchmas! Have you ordered from Easho? What are your favourites? Let me know what you rate Hinchers and I’ll add it to my basket for next time! Visit www.easho.com #easho #eashofamily #storagegoals
Y en las "Stories" (historias) que cuelga en Instagram explica cuáles son las técnicas que utiliza para mantener todo tan limpio.
"Limpiar me ayuda a relajarme", asegura.
La limpieza desestresa, dicen algunos "influencers".
El "mindfulness" de la limpieza
Richard Hopping, un analista que trabaja la agencia de investigación de mercados Mintel, le dijo a la BBC que "promocionar los beneficios para la salud mental que aporta la limpieza podría ser un motivo por el cual los influencers de la limpieza se están haciendo tan populares".
@thesecretcleaner (que podría traducirse en español como "el limpiador secreto") es una cuenta anónima en Instagram que suele publicar consejos de limpieza y que tiene más de 12.400 seguidores.
"Cuando creé la cuenta no estaba trabajando y descubrí que limpiar me mantenía sana mentalmente y me ayudaba a seguir adelante", le dijo a la BBC la responsable.
"He completado mi lista de cosas por hacer, ¡me siento genial!", se lee en este post:
Day 29: I did it! Yesterday I completed my entire checklist. It felt so good! I woke up this morning to a tidy house and I'm off out today, without a care in the world, to meet a friend in Edinburgh. Don't forget to take time out for yourself. What's everyone else doing today? xx #cleaningchallenge #curatedcleaning #smellyoulater
Y en este otro explica cómo limpia su inodoro:
This stuff does more or less the came thing as foam aroma . You don't need both. If you want both, by all means, knock yourself out, but you don't NEED both. If your other product is bleach - based (it probably is), please note that foam aroma warns not to mix with bleach. #lookatmybackside
"Para mí, limpiar es una forma de "mindfulness"[un tipo de meditación que se basa en la atención plena]. Te enfocas en una cosa, estás viviendo ese momento y sientes que lograste algo".
"Hay quien que me apoya y quien cree que soy rara por publicar videos en los que salgo limpiando. ¡Es un hobby!", añade.
Es una afición que cada vez suma más adeptos.
Compartir las rutinas de limpieza es una de las actividades favoritas del algunos "instagrammers".
Una cuenta muy popular (con 236.000 seguidores) y también anónima es la de @cleanmama.
CLEAN KITCHEN SINK CHALLENGE || For the last two weeks our dishwasher has been waiting for a part and I’ve been feeling annoyed at the dishes waiting to be washed on my counter. This inconvenience has taught be something – I love a clean sink and no dishes on the counter. I knew that all along, but it really showed me how something so simple (just wash the dishes, already) could affect my mood. It got me thinking that you might feel frustrated, crabby, overwhelmed with something as simple as a counter or sink with dishes waiting to be washed and a sink needing to be scrubbed. Let’s hold each other accountable and have a little challenge this week – every night I’m going to post in my Instagram Stories my clean kitchen sink and I encourage you to do same! Follow along and use the hashtag #cleankitchensinkchallenge and tag me so I can see and share your kitchen sink too. Of course, you don’t have to post your clean kitchen sink to participate in the challenge and if you’re seeing after the challenge week you can still participate – this is something I challenge myself with every single night. Tag your friends to join you! If you aren’t familiar with my Nightly Sink Scrub and the routine that goes along with it, I find that this simple task is the key to a clean kitchen. If you’re frustrated with the state of your home and feel overwhelmed with all that there is to do, START WITH YOUR KITCHEN SINK. You’ll also be building a little habit that will follow you into the next day – when you wake up to a clean kitchen sink, your tomorrow self will thank you. You can find the nightly sink scrub recipe and a video how-to in today’s post - tap @cleanmama , the link in my profile and this image to head to the post. #cleanmama #cleansink #cleankitchenatnight #naturalcleaning #naturalhomekeeping https://www.cleanmama.net/2018/12/the-clean-kitchen-sink-challenge.html
No solo está repleta de productos de limpieza y consejos, sino que además detalla cuáles son sus rutinas diarias. Y para quien no sea obsesivo con la limpieza, puede resultar abrumador:
"Los domingos son días de descanso y relajación, para estar con la familia, así que no hay tareas importantes de limpieza. Para mantener la casa limpia y ordenada, intento completar estas cinco tareas":
-
Recoger el desorden
-
Limpiar las encimeras
-
Barrer/aspirar pequeñas zonas si es necesario
-
Una lavadora
-
Hacer las camas
Sunday is a day of rest and relaxation for me and my family, so there are no major cleaning tasks to check off the list today. To help maintain a cleaner, tidier home, I do my best to complete these five day tasks: Pick up clutter Wipe down counters Sweep/vacuum up little messes as needed One load of laundry Make beds Click on the link in my profile if you would like a more in depth and complete look at my cleaning routine. Tag a friend to join you and enjoy your day! https://www.cleanmama.net/2017/01/5-daily-tasks-to-maintain-a-clean-home.html PS- The cute soap and counter spray bottles and labels are in my Clean Mama Home shop.
"Energía positiva"
La española Alicia Iglesias se define como "organizadora profesional" y tiene cerca de 59.000 seguidores en su cuenta @ordenylimpiezaencasa.
"El cambio de armario puede ser una de las experiencias más divertidas y que te cargue de energía positiva", asegura en uno de sus posts.
El #cambiodearmario puede ser una de las experiencias más divertidas y que te cargue de energía positiva. Atrévete a tomar las riendas y hacerle un #sinpiedad a la camiseta que tienes con etiquetas desde 2010, te lo cuento todo en blog. Tenemos nuevas fechas de talleres #SanSebastian 27 de Octubre #Barcelona 10 de Noviembre #Madrid 17 de Noviembre Y un nuevo taller, Monográfico de armario, si quiere sacar el máximo provecho al espacio de tú armario, y que la ropa deje de ser un problema, este es tu taller #ordenylimpiezaencasa #quieromicasaenorden #talleres
Iglesias se define como una fan de los productos naturales: "Es súper importante pensar en los tóxicos con los que limpiamos", declara.
Algunos la llaman la "Marie Kondo española" porque su Instagram está repleto de consejos para limpiar la casa.
Marie Kondo, la gurú japonesa del orden
Y es que sin duda una de las gurús del orden y la limpieza por excelencia es la japonesa Marie Kondo, autora del best seller internacional "La magia del orden" (2011) y que ahora también tiene su propio programa que acaba de estrenar en Netflix.
Marie Kondo roza el millón de seguidores.
Kondo tiene 817.000 seguidores en Instagram. A través de la red social, cuenta sus "secretos" para mantener su hogar reluciente.
"Instagrameable"
Pero, al igual que muchas cosas en las redes sociales, las tendencias vienen y van, y algunos pronostican que el fenómeno de la limpieza podría no resistir la prueba del tiempo.
Niamh Taylor, directora de una agencia de marketing digital en Irlanda del Norte, le dijo a la BBC que "algunos ven un problema en la cantidad de químicos y plásticos que se usan para mantener la casa impecablemente limpia".
"Otros, simplemente, no entiende por qué querríamos ver a alguien limpiando su lavabo o guardando la ropa todas las noches".
"No creo que este fenómeno sea tan popular en 2019 (como lo fue en 2018) porque las tendencias de Instagram son de corta duración. Y limpiar, sencillamente, no es 'instagrameable'", añadió.
De momento, la tendencia parece seguir en alza. (F)