Instagram: los "influencers" de la limpieza que están creando una nueva tendencia en la red social

Primero fueron los gatos, luego la comida y ahora... la limpieza.

La obsesión por la limpieza ha invadido internet hasta el punto de convertirse en una de las mayores tendencias en las redes sociales durante 2018.

Plataformas como Instagram están llenas de hashtags como#cleaningobsessed (obsesionado con la limpieza) y videos de gente limpiando su inodoro.

Y, por supuesto, influencers.

Mrs Hinch

Tal vez una de las más conocidas sea Mrs Hinch-una joven británica de 28 años cuyo nombre real es Sophie Hinchliffe- quien cuenta hasta la fecha con 1,5 millones de seguidores y se unió a la red social en marzo.

De cierta manera, Hinchliffe ha logrado idealizar e incluso embellecer tareas domésticas como limpiar la ducha, pasar la aspiradora o quitar el polvo de la casa.

Mrs Hinchliffe suele nombrar en Instagram sus productos favoritos y llama a su armario de limpieza "Narnia".

Hinchliffe dice que limpia unos 30 minutos al día y pone nombres a sus utensilios: su armario de limpieza se llama "Narnia", su esponja se llama "Minkeh" e incluso ha inventado un nuevo nombre para limpiar: "hinching".

La joven, quien es peluquera, le dijo a la BBC que "todo surgió porque me divierto con la limpieza".

"Suena cursi, pero todos tenemos que hacerlo, así que por qué no disfrutarlo también".

Su cuenta de Instagram está repleta de fotos de rincones relucientes de su casa, como esta del baño:

O esta otra con los productos que utiliza:

Y en las "Stories" (historias) que cuelga en Instagram explica cuáles son las técnicas que utiliza para mantener todo tan limpio.

"Limpiar me ayuda a relajarme", asegura.

La limpieza desestresa, dicen algunos "influencers".

El "mindfulness" de la limpieza

Richard Hopping, un analista que trabaja la agencia de investigación de mercados Mintel, le dijo a la BBC que "promocionar los beneficios para la salud mental que aporta la limpieza podría ser un motivo por el cual los influencers de la limpieza se están haciendo tan populares".

@thesecretcleaner (que podría traducirse en español como "el limpiador secreto") es una cuenta anónima en Instagram que suele publicar consejos de limpieza y que tiene más de 12.400 seguidores.

"Cuando creé la cuenta no estaba trabajando y descubrí que limpiar me mantenía sana mentalmente y me ayudaba a seguir adelante", le dijo a la BBC la responsable.

"He completado mi lista de cosas por hacer, ¡me siento genial!", se lee en este post:

Y en este otro explica cómo limpia su inodoro:

"Para mí, limpiar es una forma de "mindfulness"[un tipo de meditación que se basa en la atención plena]. Te enfocas en una cosa, estás viviendo ese momento y sientes que lograste algo".

"Hay quien que me apoya y quien cree que soy rara por publicar videos en los que salgo limpiando. ¡Es un hobby!", añade.

Es una afición que cada vez suma más adeptos.

Compartir las rutinas de limpieza es una de las actividades favoritas del algunos "instagrammers".

Una cuenta muy popular (con 236.000 seguidores) y también anónima es la de @cleanmama.

No solo está repleta de productos de limpieza y consejos, sino que además detalla cuáles son sus rutinas diarias. Y para quien no sea obsesivo con la limpieza, puede resultar abrumador:

"Los domingos son días de descanso y relajación, para estar con la familia, así que no hay tareas importantes de limpieza. Para mantener la casa limpia y ordenada, intento completar estas cinco tareas":

Recoger el desorden



Limpiar las encimeras



Barrer/aspirar pequeñas zonas si es necesario



Una lavadora



Hacer las camas



"Energía positiva"

La española Alicia Iglesias se define como "organizadora profesional" y tiene cerca de 59.000 seguidores en su cuenta @ordenylimpiezaencasa.

"El cambio de armario puede ser una de las experiencias más divertidas y que te cargue de energía positiva", asegura en uno de sus posts.

Iglesias se define como una fan de los productos naturales: "Es súper importante pensar en los tóxicos con los que limpiamos", declara.

Algunos la llaman la "Marie Kondo española" porque su Instagram está repleto de consejos para limpiar la casa.

Marie Kondo, la gurú japonesa del orden

Y es que sin duda una de las gurús del orden y la limpieza por excelencia es la japonesa Marie Kondo, autora del best seller internacional "La magia del orden" (2011) y que ahora también tiene su propio programa que acaba de estrenar en Netflix.

Marie Kondo roza el millón de seguidores.

Kondo tiene 817.000 seguidores en Instagram. A través de la red social, cuenta sus "secretos" para mantener su hogar reluciente.