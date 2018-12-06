Película sobre Dick Cheney encabeza nominaciones en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles -

Vice una película biográfica sobre el ex vicepresidente estadounidense Dick Cheney y protagonizada por Christian Bale, consiguió este jueves la mayor cantidad de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, que inauguran la temporada de premios en Hollywood.

Con seis nominaciones, el filme de Adam McKay se pone por delante del musical Nace una estrella, La favorita y Green Book, todas con cinco nominaciones.

La miniserie The Assassination of Gianni Versace obtuvo cuatro nominaciones, la mayor cantidad en el rubro de televisión.

Los Globos de Oro, elegidos por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, serán entregados el 6 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills. La gala será transmitida en vivo por la cadena NBC.

Las nominaciones, anunciadas en el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, fueron presentadas por Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann y Christian Slater.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 76ta entrega anual de los Globos de Oro:

CINE

Mejor película de drama:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Mejor película musical o de comedia:

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor director:

Bradley Cooper 'A Star Is Born'

Alfonso Cuarón 'Roma'

Peter Farrelly 'Green Book'

Spike Lee 'BlacKkKlansman'

Adam McKay 'Vice'

Mejor actriz, drama:

Glenn Close 'The Wife'

Lady Gaga 'A Star Is Born'

Nicole Kidman 'Destroyer'

Melissa McCarthy 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Rosamund Pike 'A Private War'

Mejor actor, drama:

Bradley Cooper 'A Star Is Born'

Willem Dafoe, 'At Eternity’s Gate'

Lucas Hedges 'Bpy Erased'

Rami Malek 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

John David Washington 'BlacKkKlansman'

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Emily Blunt 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Olivia Colman 'The Favourite'

Elsie Fisher 'Eighth Grade'

Charlize Theron 'Tully'

Constance Wu 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Christian Bale 'Vice'

Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Viggo Mortensen 'Green Book'

Robert Redford 'The Old Man & The Gun'

John C. Reilly 'Stan & Ollie'

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Amy Adams 'Vice'

Claire Foy 'First Man'

Regina King 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Emma Stone 'The Favourite'

Rachel Weisz 'The Favourite'

Mejor actor de reparto:

Mahershala Ali 'Green Book'

Timothée Chalamet 'Beautiful Boy'

Adam Driver 'BlacKkKlansman'

Richard E. Grant 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Sam Rockwell 'Vice'

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

Capernaum (Líbano)

Girl (Bélgica)

'Never Look Away (Alemania)

'Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor cinta animada:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion:

Alfonso Cuarón 'Roma'

Deborag Davis y Tony McNamara 'The Favourite'

Barry Jenkins 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Adam McKay 'Vice'

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie y Peter Farrelly 'Green Book'

Mejor música original:

Marco Beltrami 'A Quiet Place'

Alexandre Desplat 'Isle of Dogs'

Ludwig Göransson 'Black Panther'

Justin Hurwitz 'First Man'

Marc Shaiman 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Mejor canción original:

All The Stars 'Black Panther'

Girls In The Movies 'Dumplin'

Requiem For A Private War 'A Private War'

Revelation 'Boy Erased'

Shallow 'A Star Is Born'

TELEVISION

Mejor serie de drama:

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor actriz, serie de drama:

Caitriona Balfe 'Outlander'

Elisabeth Moss 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Sandra Oh 'Killing Eve'

Julia Roberts 'Homecoming'

Keri Russell 'The Americans'

Mejor actor, serie de drama:

Jason Bateman 'Ozark'

Stephan James 'Homecoming'

Richard Madden 'Bodyguard'

Billy Porter 'Pose'

Matthew Rhys 'The Americans'

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

'The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:

Kristen Bell 'The Good Place'

Candice Bergen 'Murphy Brown'

Allison Brie 'Glow'

Rachel Brosnahan 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Debra Messing 'Will and Grace'

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen 'Who Is America'

Jim Carrey 'Kidding'

Michael Douglas 'The Kominsky Method'

Donald Glover 'Atlanta'

Bill Hader 'Barry'

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Amy Adams 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette 'Escape at Dannemora'

Connie Britton 'Dirty John'

Laura Dern 'The Tale'

Regina King 'Seven Seconds'

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Antonio Banderas 'Genius: Picasso'

Daniel Brühl 'The Alienist'

Darren Criss 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Benedict Cumberbatch 'Patrick Melrose'

Hugh Grant 'A Very English Scandal'

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Alex Borstein 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Patricia Clarkson 'Sharp Objects'

Penélope Cruz 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Thandie Newton 'Westworld'

Yvonne Strahovski 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Alan Arkin 'The Kominsky method'

Kieran Culkin 'Succession'

Edgar Ramírez 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Ben Whishaw 'A Very English Scandal'

Henry Winkler 'Barry'. (I)