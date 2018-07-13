Netflix pone fin al reinado de 17 años de HBO en nominaciones a los premios Emmy

Los Ángeles -

"Game of Thrones", la serie producida por HBO, lideró el jueves las nominaciones para los premios Emmy, pero tras 17 años Netflix le arrebató a la cadena el liderazgo de la nómina principal de galardones.

Series e historias lideradas por mujeres tuvieron una buena representación en la lista de nominaciones, en un año en que la televisión siguió mostrando el camino a la hora de hacerse eco de los cambios sociales. Y nombres como Donald Glover, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Issa Rae, Regina King, y John Legend reflejaron la diversidad racial.

"Games of Thrones", un éxito mundial, obtuvo 22 nominaciones, entre ellas a Mejor Serie Dramática. La siguieron el programa de humor "Saturday Night Live" (de NBC) y y la serie de ciencia ficción "Westworld" (HBO) con 21 cada uno, y el drama distópico "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) con 20.

La fantasia medieval competirá por mejor drama con el ganador del año pasado, "The Handmaid's Tale", que también recibió nominaciones para sus actrices Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd y Yvonne Strahovski.

Otros contendientes por el premio a Mejor Serie Dramática son "The Crown", el drama familiar "This Is Us" (NBC), la serie ambientada en la Guerra Fría "The Americans" (FX) y "Westworld."

"Game of Thrones" no estuvo nominada en 2017 porque fue emitida más tarde que lo usual.

En la categoría Mejor Serie de Comedia compiten "Atlanta", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "black-ish", "GLOW", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Barry", "Silicon Valley" y "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".

Apenas cinco años después del lanzamiento de su primera serie original, "House of Cards", el servicio de streaming Netflix puso fin al reinado de 17 años de HBO como cadena más nominada en los Emmy.

Netflix recibió 112 nominaciones por programas que van desde el drama supernatural "Stranger Things" hasta la comedia de lucha femenina "GLOW", pasando por "The Crown", "Godless", y el reality "Queer Eye."

HBO, recientemente adquirida por la operadora de telefonía móvil AT&T Inc, sumó 108 nominaciones, y destacó en un comunicado que fue el octavo año en que recibe 100 nominaciones o más. NBC cosechó 78.

Los premios Emmy se entregarán en Los Angeles el 17 de septiembre, en una ceremonia presentada por los comediantes de "Saturday Night Live" Michael Che y Colin Jost. (E)

A continuación una lista de las candidaturas en categorías clave:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"The Americans", FX

"The Crown", Netflix

"Westworld", HBO

"Game of Thrones", HBO

"The Handmaid's Tale", Hulu

"This Is Us", NBC

"Stranger Things", Netflix

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Atlanta", FX

"Barry", HBO

"black-ish", ABC

"GLOW", Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon

"Curb Your Enthusiasm", HBO

"Silicon Valley", HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", Netflix

MEJOR MINISERIE

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", FX

"Godless", Netflix

"Patrick Melrose", Showtime

"The Alienist", TNT

"Genius: Picasso", National Geographic

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE CONVERSACIÓN Y VARIEDADES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE CONCURSOS