Floyd Mayweather cancela su pelea ante Tenshin Nasuakawa por malos entendidos con la organización

La superestrella del boxeo Floyd Mayweather Jr., que había anunciado el lunes su regreso a los cuadriláteros en una pelea ante el luchador de kickboxing japonés Tenshin Nasukawa, comunicó este miércoles que finalmente el combate no se producirá debido a un malentendido con la organización.
"Quiero aclarar que yo, Floyd Mayweather, nunca acepté una pelea oficial con Tenshin Nasukawa. De hecho, nunca había oído hablar de él antes de mi viaje a Japón", publicó el retirado púgil de 41 años en su cuenta de Instagram. El excampeón del mundo explicó que en principio se iba a tratar únicamente de una pequeña exhibición, y no de una pelea oficial.
"Esta exhibición estaba preparada como un evento especial solamente con propósito de puro entretenimiento y sin intención de ser considerada una pelea oficial ni de ser televisada en todo el mundo. Una vez que llegué a la conferencia de prensa, mi equipo y yo nos sentimos desorientados por la nueva dirección que había tomado este evento y deberíamos haberlo detenido de inmediato", agregó.
"Quiero disculparme sinceramente con mis fans por la información tan engañosa que se anunció durante esta conferencia de prensa y puedo asegurarles que yo también estaba completamente cegado por los arreglos que se hicieron sin mi consentimiento ni aprobación", sentenció.
El estadounidense, con cinco títulos mundiales en cinco categorías de peso y considerado como uno de los mejores de la historia, derrotó al irlandés Conor McGregor, luchador de Artes Marciales Mixtas (MMA), en su último combate en agosto de 2017.
Esa victoria adornó su palmarés, permitiéndole presumir de 50 victorias y ninguna derrota.
"Soy un boxeador retirado que gana una cantidad de dinero sin precedentes en todo el mundo, por apariciones, charlas y pequeñas exhibiciones ocasionales", sentenció. (D)
