Sismo de magnitud 7,3 remece el oriente de Rusia y provoca alerta de Tsunami

Un sismo magnitud 7,3 sacudió el jueves el lejano oriente de Rusia, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).
El USGS dijo que el movimiento telúrico, que se reportó inicialmente con una magnitud 7,8, se produjo a 88 kilómetros al suroeste de Nikolskoye, a una profundidad de 33 kilómetros. (I)
