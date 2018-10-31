"Matar a veganos", broma por la que renunció editor de revista británica

El editor de una revista británica de comida renunció después de proponer en broma historias sobre "matar a veganos".
Waitrose Food dijo el miércoles que el editor William Sitwell dejó su cargo, agregando que consideraba que su decisión era "la correcta y apropiada".
La periodista independiente Selene Nelson dijo a BuzzFeed News que Sitwell le dijo por correo electrónico, "¿Qué tal una serie (de historias) sobre matar a veganos, uno por uno?" en respuesta a su propuesta de escribir varias notas sobre cocina vegana.
"¿Exponer su hipocresía? ¿Obligarlos a comer carne? ¿Hacerles comer bistec y tomar vino tinto?", agregó el editor en su mensaje.
Nelson dijo que ella se sorprendió por los comentarios y consideró la actitud de Sitwell "bastante extraña".
La revista es publicada por John Brown Media para la cadena de supermercados Waitrose & Partners, que hace poco lanzó una nueva línea de platillos veganos. (I)
Morning all. Some news: : John Brown statement, 31.10.18. ‘John Brown Media has today announced that William Sitwell is stepping down as Editor of the Waitrose & Partners Food magazine with immediate effect. Andrew Hirsch, CEO, said: ‘I respect William’s decision and have therefore accepted his resignation. I would like to thank him for his work with ourselves and Waitrose over many years and wish him well for the future. We will work with Waitrose & Partners to appoint a new editor.’ . Waitrose statement, 31.10.18. ‘We have today been informed by John Brown Media, who produce the Waitrose & Partners Food Magazine, that William Sitwell is stepping down as Editor of Waitrose & Partners Food magazine with immediate effect. In the light of William's recent email remarks, we have told John Brown Media that we believe this is the right and proper move - we will be working with them to appoint a new editor for the magazine. We have had a relationship with William for almost 20 years and are grateful for his contribution to our business over that time.’ . Today I just want to make two points. : Firstly, to reiterate my apology to any food- and life-loving vegan who was genuinely offended by remarks written by me as an ill-judged joke in a private email and now widely reported. : Second, a word about my team on Waitrose & Partners Food. For two amazing decades I’ve worked with simply the best crew in the business. There is no more talented art director than Kerry Wakefield, my lovely deputy Jess, PA Morgan, Dr Lucy heading food, Ashleigh on features, Kat and the fab art and subbing team. Thank you - we never stopped laughing (til now!). : This issue from Jan 2017 - with a striking image taken by the gifted Jonathan Gregson - is one I’m particularly proud of. We even refused advertising from those proffering meat-based products.