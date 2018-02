Casi 30 civiles muertos en bombardeos contra una zona rebelde cerca de Damasco

Ampliar https://www.eluniverso.com/sites/default/files/fotos/2018/02/topshots-topshot-syria-conflict_21986003.jpg 5184 3456

A Syrian man mourns over his destroyed home in the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 5, 2018, following airstrikes. AFP