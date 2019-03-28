Justin Bieber se retira de la música para recuperarse y... ¿Ser padre?

Justin Bieber ha explotado. Durante los últimos días ha salido a la luz que el cantante no se encuentra bien, sufriendo una depresión por la que incluso habría cancelado la celebración de su boda con Hailey Baldwin, pero ahora ha ido más allá y anuncia una decisión drástica.
El cantante ha utilizado su cuenta de Instagram para hacer público que se retira de la música de manera indefinida, asegurando que tiene que centrarse en su salud mental, su matrimonio y en ser un buen padre. Una afirmación que ha sorprendido a todos sus seguidores, que rápidamente han empezado a especular con el embarazo de la modelo.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. -- but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Además, el joven cantante asegura que volverá con un gran álbum cuando haya solucionado todos sus problemas y ha hecho autocrítica con su trabajo, defendiendo que sus seguidores pagan un dinero para ver algo bueno y que sus fans no se merecían que salga a los escenarios sin estar a gusto con sí mismo.
Una complicada situación para el cantante que se ha refugiado en su mujer, saliendo en defensa de la modelo tras las críticas de algunas fanáticas, asegurando que es el gran amor de su vida aunque siempre querrá a Selena Gomez. Ahora solo nos queda saber si su gran amor está embarazada. (E)