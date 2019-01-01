Video viral del cabello en llamas de la nueva Miss África 2019

La Miss África 2019, la modelo congoleña Dorcas Kasinde, es la protagonista de un video que se ha vuelto viral por las impactantes imágenes de su pelo en llamas cuando es anunciada como la ganadora del evento que se realizó en Nigeria, informó el portal español abc.es
En el momento en el que los jueces del certamen dijeron su nombre, Dorcas Kasinde se abrazó a su competidora llorando al saber que sería la portadora de la corona. Mientras recibía la felicitación de su compañera comienza en el escenario el espectáculo final de bengalas y fuegos artificiales, con tan mala suerte que una de las mechas cayó en el pelo afro de la ganadora y acabó incendiándose.
En las imágenes la joven se arrodilla desesperada en busca de ayuda. Las bengalas encendieron el pelo de la miss, quien tuvo que ser ayudada por el presentador y por su predecesora.
Tras el grave incidente, los organizadores del evento pidieron disculpas y aseguraron que la nueva Miss África solo había sufrido quemaduras en el cabello, por lo que continuo la gala con el tradicional posado de la nueva reina en el trono portando la corona.
"Estoy muy contenta", aseguró la congoleña momentos después de recibir el premio de unos 35.000 dólares. De esta forma, la modelo intentó quitar importancia al incidente que casi le hace arder frente a miles de telespectadores, agregó el portal. (E)
Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde has won the 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. The contest took place in the early hours of Friday 28th December 2018 at the Calabar International Conference Centre, Nigeria. Kasinde, who beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to the second and third positions respectively to clinch the crown, went home with $35,000 and a sport utility vehicle. She was crowned by the winner of the 2017 edition of the pageant, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi of Botswana. Earlier, the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, said it was time for Africans to appreciate themselves. Ayade said that Africa does need the western media to tell its story, which they always centered on poverty and wars. ” This is a celebration of African beauty, brain and heritage; the world will see what African brain and beauty is all about. ” The judges should come down and look at those things that make a woman truly African; it is not just the skin colour. “Tunisians and Moroccans are light-skinned but they are Africans,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 countries participated in the event. They include Cameroon, Morocco, Tanzania, Togo and Ghana. Nigerian singers Innocent Idibia (2face) and Tiwatope Savage-Balogun ( Tiwa Savage) entertained the audience. #missafrica #missafricacalabar2018 #Calabar #crossriverstate #beautypageant #mostbeautiful #mostbeautifulgirlintheworld #crownedprincess #crowned #africanism #africanqueen #girls #beauties #women #blackwomen #festival #beautifulsmile #dorcaskasinde #misscongo #african #africangirl #blackbeauty #winner #worldcaptures #exploreeverything #exoticplaces #africanbeauty #placestovisitinnigeria #calabarfestival #nigeria