Madonna no tenía planeado honrar a Aretha Franklin en los MTV VMA

Madonna dice que no le pidieron ni pretendía hacer un homenaje a Aretha Franklin en los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales.
La estrella del pop fue criticada en internet por contar una larga historia sobre Franklin en la ceremonia del lunes que tuvo más que ver con ella que con la Reina del Soul, quien murió la semana pasada.
Pero en un mensaje publicado el martes en Instagram, Madonna dijo que le pidieron que presentara el premio al video del año y compartiera cualquier anécdota de su carrera relacionada con Franklin. La historia de Madonna fue sobre cantar una canción popularizada por Franklin en una audición, pero incluyó mucho más sobre su propia trayectoria.
Escribió que nunca podría hacerle justicia a Franklin con un homenaje en medio del ruido y oropel de una gala de premios. (E)
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! . And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. . I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes